The Colorado Springs Fire Department announced that a burn ban in effect since May 16 had been downgraded to burn restrictions as of noon Friday. The burn restrictions will be in place indefinitely.

Burn restrictions prohibit recreational fires, small engine equipment and outdoor smoking. Outdoor cooking and outdoor fireplaces are allowed. Refer to the burn restriction guide from the Fire Department for full guidance on what is and is not permitted.

"The Colorado Springs Fire Department has determined that they will be enacting Burn Restrictions due to current and forecasted drought conditions, exceptionally dry fuel moisture levels, increases in grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs," the department said in a release.

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Colorado Springs has gotten 0.34 inches of rain in the past seven days. During the month of May, Colorado Springs got 2.02 inches of precipitation, compared to just 0.01 inch in April.

Meanwhile, Stage II fire restrictions have been downgraded to Stage I for unincorporated El Paso County according to the Sheriff's Office. Under Stage I, open burning with some exceptions, fireworks and outdoor smoking are prohibited. For full guidance, click or tap here.

The cities of Fountain and Manitou Springs also moved into a Stage I burn ban from Stage II on Friday. There is still an open burning restriction in place for Teller County.