The Denver Broncos Monday night matchup against the New England Patriots has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 18 according to ESPN NFL beat writer Adam Schefter.
"Broncos-Patriots game is being moved to next Sunday, sources tell ESPN," Schefter tweeted. "Broncos were supposed to play Miami; that won't happen. That game is being rescheduled."
This is the second time the scheduled Broncos and Patriots game has been postponed. Last Thursday, the NFL announced the game, which was initially set for today, was going to be moved to Monday.
Multiple Patriots, including star players Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore, tested positive for the coronavirus, which caused the postponement.
The schedule shuffle puts the remainder of the Broncos season into disarray. Denver and Miami were scheduled to play week next week but what date that game will be moved to is hard to determine. Miami's bye week is week 11, when Denver is scheduled to face the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos bye week is week 6, when the Dolphins are scheduled to play the Chargers.
