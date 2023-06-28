The Fountain Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy, according to a Wednesday morning press release.

Police say that 16-year-old Brandon Rule was last seen on May 29 after packing all of his belongings and leaving home.

“He is believed to be in the Fountain area, or possibly around Branson or Joplin Missouri,” Wednesday’s press release said.

Rule is described as a white male, standing 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 97 pounds. He has red hair, and brown eyes, officials said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding Rule’s whereabouts to contact the Fountain Police Department at (719) 390-5555, or to leave an anonymous tip with the Pikes Peak area Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-8477.