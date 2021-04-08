Boulder Police were clearing out the area surrounding the Pearl Street Mall just after 1 p.m. Thursday after several suspicious packages were found, prompting a shelter-in-place order earlier that morning.
“All suspicious items have been checked and are not a threat,” the Boulder Police Department tweeted. “Out of an abundance of caution dogs trained in explosive detection are clearing the area. When the area is officially clear we will let everyone know.”
All suspicious items have been checked and are not a threat. Out of an abundance of caution dogs trained in explosive detection are clearing the area. When the area is officially clear we will let everyone know.— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) April 8, 2021
The packages were found near 13th and Pearl Streets earlier in the morning. Police told people in the area who were indoors to shelter in place and evacuated those who were outdoors.
A Mandatory Shelter In Place Order has been issued for the area(s) of area surrounding the Pearl Street Mall due to a Bomb Threat. Take the following protective actions immediately: if inside shelter in place, all pedestrians outside evacuate the area immediately.— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) April 8, 2021
We have NOT confirmed the bomb threat on the Pearl Street Mall but are asking people to take these precautions while we check out the area and investigate. As soon as we have additional information to release we will update everyone.— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) April 8, 2021