cop lights.jpg

Boulder Police were clearing out the area surrounding the Pearl Street Mall just after 1 p.m. Thursday after several suspicious packages were found, prompting a shelter-in-place order earlier that morning.

“All suspicious items have been checked and are not a threat,” the Boulder Police Department tweeted. “Out of an abundance of caution dogs trained in explosive detection are clearing the area. When the area is officially clear we will let everyone know.”

The packages were found near 13th and Pearl Streets earlier in the morning. Police told people in the area who were indoors to shelter in place and evacuated those who were outdoors.

 

Reporter

Breeanna Jent covers El Paso County government. She previously worked as the editorial assistant for the Pikes Peak Newspapers and joined their sister paper, The Gazette, in 2020.

