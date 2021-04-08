Boulder Police reopened the area surrounding the Pearl Street Mall just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday after several suspicious packages were found, prompting a shelter-in-place order earlier that morning.
We have finished clearing the scene on Pearl Street and are reopening the area to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Thank you for your patience #Boulder pic.twitter.com/DCYEas5tls— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) April 8, 2021
“All suspicious items have been checked and are not a threat,” the Boulder Police Department tweeted around 1 p.m. Police used dogs trained in explosive detection to clear the area, they said.
The packages were found near 13th and Pearl Streets earlier in the morning. Police told people in the area who were indoors to shelter in place and evacuated those who were outdoors.
A Mandatory Shelter In Place Order has been issued for the area(s) of area surrounding the Pearl Street Mall due to a Bomb Threat. Take the following protective actions immediately: if inside shelter in place, all pedestrians outside evacuate the area immediately.— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) April 8, 2021
We have NOT confirmed the bomb threat on the Pearl Street Mall but are asking people to take these precautions while we check out the area and investigate. As soon as we have additional information to release we will update everyone.— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) April 8, 2021