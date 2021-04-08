cop lights.jpg

Boulder Police reopened the area surrounding the Pearl Street Mall just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday after several suspicious packages were found, prompting a shelter-in-place order earlier that morning.

“All suspicious items have been checked and are not a threat,” the Boulder Police Department tweeted around 1 p.m. Police used dogs trained in explosive detection to clear the area, they said. 

The packages were found near 13th and Pearl Streets earlier in the morning. Police told people in the area who were indoors to shelter in place and evacuated those who were outdoors.

 

