(West Metro Fire)

The search for a missing person ended tragically when a body was pulled from a Colorado lake overnight.

Divers with West Metro Fire were called to Bear Creek lake Park Saturday afternoon on reports of a person in the water who hadn’t come back up. Two hours later, the mission changed from a rescue to a recovery.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Marine Evidence Recovery Team joined the effort, providing a vessel “furnished with two side-scan, down-scan sonar imaging units, an ROV that is an underwater vehicle they can send down with lights, a camera, sonar and a grappler, and a towable sonar that can scan hundreds of feet deep,” CPW said.

The recovery team located the victim’s body early Sunday morning.

