The search for a missing person ended tragically when a body was pulled from a Colorado lake overnight.
Divers with West Metro Fire were called to Bear Creek lake Park Saturday afternoon on reports of a person in the water who hadn’t come back up. Two hours later, the mission changed from a rescue to a recovery.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Marine Evidence Recovery Team joined the effort, providing a vessel “furnished with two side-scan, down-scan sonar imaging units, an ROV that is an underwater vehicle they can send down with lights, a camera, sonar and a grappler, and a towable sonar that can scan hundreds of feet deep,” CPW said.
The recovery team located the victim’s body early Sunday morning.
The body of the victim at Bear Creek Lake Park was recovered overnight by our Marine Evidence Recovery Team and turned over to the Jefferson County coroner.The body was discovered using a towfish sonar unit (picture 1) & recovered by a remotely operated vehicle (picture 2). pic.twitter.com/zrfNa8gpMX— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) May 23, 2021