A man rides his personal water craft along the shore of Lake Pueblo, Colo., on Oct. 4, 1998. Colorado Parks and Wildlife launched a search and rescue mission at the lake on Monday evening, June 6, 2022, for a missing swimmer.

 AP file/John Jaques, The Pueblo Chieftain

The body of a male swimmer who went missing at Lake Pueblo State Park Monday evening has been recovered, according to a tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The body was recovered at 6:30 p.m. 

No further details were available late Monday. 

"It's been a tragic day on the Colorado waters," Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Bill Vogrin said.

This is the second incident at Lake Pueblo in as many weeks. On Memorial Day weekend, a small boat capsized, sending its 13 passengers into the lake. Two of the passengers — a husband and wife — were later found dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

