The body of a male swimmer who went missing at Lake Pueblo State Park Monday evening has been recovered, according to a tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Attn News Media: @LakePuebloSP has launched a search for a missing swimmer in the lake. No other details are available at this time. SE Region PIO Bill Vogrin is en route to the scene. Media should stage at West Fishing Road to get a view of search and rescue operations. pic.twitter.com/yTysy2kdn2— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 7, 2022
The body was recovered at 6:30 p.m.
No further details were available late Monday.
"It's been a tragic day on the Colorado waters," Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Bill Vogrin said.
This is the second incident at Lake Pueblo in as many weeks. On Memorial Day weekend, a small boat capsized, sending its 13 passengers into the lake. Two of the passengers — a husband and wife — were later found dead.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.