After years of battling poisonous blue-green algae at Prospect Lake, Colorado Springs parks staff are narrowing the options for a long-term solution that could prevent fish kills and potentially allow motorized boats.

Last year, the city proposed new aeration that would have closed the lake to motorized boats permanently because they could have damaged the system, launching an outcry among the boating community. Boaters pointed out if the lake closed, the nearest alternatives are outside El Paso County.

The city reversed its decision to close the lake to boaters and put out a call for new aeration options. City staff will present plans for two aeration systems Monday, including one that will allow motorized boating, said Eric Rodriguez, the city's environmental health and safety specialist.

Both systems will disperse an enzyme-based product that helps to combat blue-green algae blooms that have closed the lake to all recreation.

The project's main goal "has always been to continue to improve and reduce the potential for blue-green algae. ... It’s trying to make a healthy body of water," Rodriguez said.

The aeration system that would allow boating features would aerate the lake through weighted lines and it would not have any fountains that could be harmed by boats.

The second option would feature devices made by LGSonic that emit ultrasonic wavelengths that inhibit algae growth, he said. The algae dies off without emitting harmful toxins, according to LGSonic.

The devices, which float on buoys and are powered by solar panels, would monitor the lake for data points about lake health, such as temperature, according to the company. High temperatures and low oxygen levels contribute to the poisonous blooms that have become more common across Colorado in recent years.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

In addition to addressing blue-green algae, the city also needs the new aeration system to meet new state standards outlined in a 10-year road map for chlorophyll a, a molecule used in photosynthesis. The new devices could help with that goal as well, he said.

The new rules will apply in 2027 to all bodies of water larger than 25 acres.

It is unclear if one system would be better for meeting state regulations than the other, he said.

"Lake health is a very complex system and to be able to say either system is going to meet the 10-year road map is very difficult to project," he said.

The two systems also differ in cost and Rodriquez expected to present estimates on Monday during the town hall-style meeting.

The city has set aside $459,036 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the aeration project. The city needs to be under contract for construction by 2024 and finish it by 2026 to stay within federal guidelines, city staff said previously.

Residents' feedback from the meeting will be passed on to city leadership to inform a decision. While the Colorado Springs City Council has favored boating on the lake, the city administration overseen by the mayor's office will make a decision.

A decision on an aeration system is expected in April, according to the city's website.