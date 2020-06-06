A spring thunderstorm damaged trees and caused power outages across the Colorado Springs area Saturday afternoon.
Hundreds of people lost power for several hours, and there were multiple reports of tree limbs in power lines throughout the Colorado Springs area, including in Security/Widefield, Manitou Springs, near downtown, and in north Colorado Springs.
At 4:30 p.m., about 800 customers in the downtown area, south of Uintah Street and north of Bijou Street lost power, according to Colorado Springs Utilities' outage map.
At 4:42 p.m., more than 1,200 customers lost power in the Stratmoor area south of Colorado Springs.
Before 5 p.m., a semi-truck blew over on northbound Interstate 25, blocking the right northbound lane of traffic. Gazette news partner KKTV reported that driver of the semi was not injured. The interstate fully reopened at about 8 p.m.
At 6 p.m., Colorado Springs Utilities tweeted that they were working to restore power to about 5,000 customers affected by electric outages caused by Saturday afternoon's storm.
Severe thunderstorm and high wind warnings were issued earlier in the day for El Paso County; both expired Saturday evening. A high wind warning remained in effect for the southeastern plains, until 9 p.m.
The forecast high temperature in Colorado Springs Sunday will be near 90 degrees and high winds are likely again. Gusts could reach up to 35 mph.
A red flag warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.