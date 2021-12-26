The pre-evacuation notice for residents near the Blodgett Peak fire in northwest Colorado Springs has been canceled, according to Colorado Springs police.

The pre-evacuation notice was lifted shortly before noon Sunday.

The Blodgett Peak fire was 50% contained as of Saturday after snow fell Friday. Officials with the U.S. Forest Service said an illegal abandoned campfire is the cause of the fire that has been burning on Blodgett Peak since Wednesday morning.

This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an updated message; the a wildland fire at Blodgett Peak has concluded. The PRE EVACUATION request has been lifted.Thank you for your patience. Media: Any incident updates will come from the CSFD Publ https://t.co/Drl6MOoVX2 — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 26, 2021

Officials are asking anyone with information about the fire to call the Pikes Peak Forest Service at 719-636-1602.

The fire has burned less than 1 acre on Blodgett Peak just above the Peregrine subdivision.

According to Susan Ford, public information officer for the incident, there were two employees of the forest service monitoring the blaze as of Saturday. She said they have watched all day and haven't seen smoke but they suspect there's a bit of heat in the stumps and roots of the terrain.

Colorado Springs firefighters were expected to patrol the peak Saturday night and monitoring efforts were scheduled to continue Sunday. Ford also said that the Blodgett Peak Open Space, which has been closed since Wednesday, should reopen Sunday.

Monday, the Division of Fire Prevention and Control, will use a multi-mission aircraft to detect trace signatures of heat throughout the area, Ford said.