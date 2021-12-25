Christmas morning, officials with the U.S. Forest Service said an illegal abandoned campfire is the cause of the fire that has been burning on Blodgett Peak.
The fire is 50% contained thanks in part to snow that fell Friday afternoon. Smoke and smoldering is still occasionally visible, officials say. Officials are asking anyone with information about the fire to come forward and call the Pikes Peak Forest Service at 719-636-1602.
The fire, which has burned on Blodgett Peak just above the Peregrine Subdivision, was reported Wednesday morning at 5:22 a.m. A pre-evacuation notice has been in effect for the subdivision since Wednesday.
According to Susan Ford, public information officer for the incident, there are two employees of the forest service monitoring the blaze as of Saturday. She said they have watched all day and haven't seen smoke but they suspect there's a bit of heat in the stumps and roots of the terrain.
Ford said the wind hasn't been as active as expected. Colorado Springs firefighters will patrol the peak Saturday night and monitoring efforts will continue into Sunday. Ford also said that the Blodgett Peak Open Space, which has been closed since Wednesday, should reopen Sunday.
Monday, the Division of Fire Prevention and Control, will use a multi-mission aircraft to detect trace signatures of heat throughout the area, Ford said.