GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has approved a variance to the state's safer-at-home order in Gilpin County that will allow casinos in Black Hawk and Central City to reopen with some restrictions, three months after they were ordered by the state to close.
CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan informed the Gilpin County Board of Commissioners in a letter dated June 6 that the county's request had been approved, with some amendments.
For now, the state will only allow slot machines to open. Gaming tables are not approved, but the letter said that will be considered again in three weeks.
