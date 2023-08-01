Ready to materialize your tattoo dreams?

Whether it's watercolor, lettering, geometric, traditional black and grey or any other style, the artists at these Colorado Springs studios are sure to possess the skill needed for your next tattoo.

According to votes by Gazette readers for the 2023 Best of the Springs magazine, these tattoo shops rank the highest in terms of tattoo quality, artist talent and overall tattooing experience.

Click on the tattoo studio's name to view artist rates, portfolios and more.

Find out where to get inked in Colorado Springs:

313 North Tejon Street Suite 12

Featured styles: Portraiture, Realism

2421.5 West Colorado Avenue

Featured styles: Black & Grey, Geometric

1030 West Colorado Avenue

Featured style: American Traditional

3725 Drennan Road & 716 North Weber Street

Featured styles: Black & Grey Illustrative, Color Illustrative

1814 Dominion Way

Featured style: Neo-Traditional

2921 North Murray Boulevard

Featured style: Traditional Black & Grey

5352 Montebello Lane

Featured styles: Neo-Traditional, Portraiture

Sanders.jpg Tattoo artist Carl Sanders works on a tattoo for customer Kristy Rios during West Side Tattoo’s fundraiser Tuesday for the victims of Saturday…

2031 West Colorado Avenue

Featured styles: Realism, Anime/Cartoon

Reader comments:

"A fabulous team of artists!"

"So grateful for the fundraising they did to benefit the Club Q tragedy victims!"

"This is the best tattoo shop in the Springs for quality art!"

DavidBrenda2.JPG Brenda and David Brown are the owners of Fallen Heroes Tattoo on West Colorado Avenue and the founders of Redemption Ink. The nonprofit has ma…

524 West Colorado Avenue

Featured styles: Traditional Japanese, Color Illustrative

Reader comments:

"Incredible artists and so many to choose from! Great Shop!"

"Great tattoo establishment. Vet owned and local."

"Great artists, fun atmosphere."