Ready to materialize your tattoo dreams?
Whether it's watercolor, lettering, geometric, traditional black and grey or any other style, the artists at these Colorado Springs studios are sure to possess the skill needed for your next tattoo.
According to votes by Gazette readers for the 2023 Best of the Springs magazine, these tattoo shops rank the highest in terms of tattoo quality, artist talent and overall tattooing experience.
Click on the tattoo studio's name to view artist rates, portfolios and more.
Find out where to get inked in Colorado Springs:
9. Cheyenne Mountain Tattoo Co.
313 North Tejon Street Suite 12
Featured styles: Portraiture, Realism
8. Electric Tattoo Co.
2421.5 West Colorado Avenue
Featured styles: Black & Grey, Geometric
7. Heart of Gold Tattoo
1030 West Colorado Avenue
Featured style: American Traditional
6. Certified Tattoo Studios
3725 Drennan Road & 716 North Weber Street
Featured styles: Black & Grey Illustrative, Color Illustrative
5. Royal Hart Ink
1814 Dominion Way
Featured style: Neo-Traditional
4. Ink Inertia Custom Tattoo and Art Gallery
2921 North Murray Boulevard
Featured style: Traditional Black & Grey
3. R U Tattooed
5352 Montebello Lane
Featured styles: Neo-Traditional, Portraiture
Tattoo artist Carl Sanders works on a tattoo for customer Kristy Rios during West Side Tattoo’s fundraiser Tuesday for the victims of Saturday…
2. West Side Tattoo
2031 West Colorado Avenue
Featured styles: Realism, Anime/Cartoon
Reader comments:
"A fabulous team of artists!"
"So grateful for the fundraising they did to benefit the Club Q tragedy victims!"
"This is the best tattoo shop in the Springs for quality art!"
Brenda and David Brown are the owners of Fallen Heroes Tattoo on West Colorado Avenue and the founders of Redemption Ink. The nonprofit has ma…
1. Fallen Heroes Tattoo & Piercing
524 West Colorado Avenue
Featured styles: Traditional Japanese, Color Illustrative
Reader comments:
"Incredible artists and so many to choose from! Great Shop!"
"Great tattoo establishment. Vet owned and local."
"Great artists, fun atmosphere."
