A 350-pound bear was removed from a tree Thursday in northeast Colorado Springs and will be released near Trinidad, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said.

The bear was roaming near Austin Bluffs Open Space and "becoming a nuisance, getting into trash and causing problems," officials at Colorado Parks and Wildlife's southeast regional office tweeted.

When wildlife officers arrived, the bear was 25 feet up a nearby tree, agitated and threatening, officials said. Officers were able to tranquilize the bear enough that it released its grip on the tree.

Five wildlife officers and three construction workers carried the bear by tarp to a cage before it was transported to the mountains near Trinidad, where it will be "released into a far better bear habitat," officials said.

