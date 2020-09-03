A 350-pound bear was removed from a tree Thursday in northeast Colorado Springs and will be released near Trinidad, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said.
The bear was roaming near Austin Bluffs Open Space and "becoming a nuisance, getting into trash and causing problems," officials at Colorado Parks and Wildlife's southeast regional office tweeted.
Today's bear #rescue was in central #ColoradoSprings near the Austin Bluffs Open Space where a 350-pound boar was becoming a nuisance, getting into trash and causing problems. When @COParksWildlife officers arrived it was 25 feet up a tree. It huffed and threatened. (1 of 5) pic.twitter.com/6ilV3bqwYz— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 4, 2020
When wildlife officers arrived, the bear was 25 feet up a nearby tree, agitated and threatening, officials said. Officers were able to tranquilize the bear enough that it released its grip on the tree.
Five wildlife officers and three construction workers carried the bear by tarp to a cage before it was transported to the mountains near Trinidad, where it will be "released into a far better bear habitat," officials said.
It took five @COParksWildlife staffers and three construction workers to carry it on a tarp to a cage for transport to the mountains near Trinidad where it was released into far better bear habitat. (3 of 5) pic.twitter.com/E8FSfRf4OC— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 4, 2020