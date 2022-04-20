Charmaine Nymann, for whom the the community garden at Bear Creek Regional Park on Colorado Springs’ west side is named, died early Monday morning at her daughter’s house in Phoenix. She was 92.

Nymann was the primary gardener at the site in 1985, when after nine years of overseeing the property, Colorado State University Extension withdrew from managing it.

Nymann's dream was to create a large-scale community garden run by the gardeners themselves, and she led the effort to gain approval from El Paso County commissioners for the Bear Creek garden to continue.

She formed a nonprofit organization, the Bear Creek Garden Association, in order to lease the land from the county and operate the 140 plots for residents to grow vegetables for personal use.

She had "the passion, foresight and energy" to accomplish the goal, making it the Pikes Peak region's oldest community garden, according to the association.

Nymann served as the association's president from 1986, when gardeners took it over, until she retired in 2013, when the garden was named after her, becoming the Charmaine Nymann Community Garden.

It’s still going strong today and last week renewed a rolling five-year agreement with the county, which enables the association to have the garden on county property.

“She ran a tight ship, and the passionate commitment she inspired in her board of directors is what has kept this garden going strong all these years,” said Karen Stith, an association member.

Near 21st and West Rio Grande streets, the property originally was the Liebig Ranch. The county purchased the land in 1899 and operated the County Poor Farm from 1900 to 1976.

When it closed, the poor farm, a place where needy residents of all ages could live and work the land, was one of the last remaining facilities of its kind in the nation.

Nymann’s desire to give back to the community resulted in five, full-sized plots being set aside to grow produce that now is donated to local nonprofit organizations, including the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Silver Key Senior Services, Colorado Senior Homes, Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado and the Marian House soup kitchen.

She also was instrumental in bringing cashmere goats annually to the area to feed on weeds and fertilize the soil, which also continues today.

Nymann requested that donations in her memory be made to the Bear Creek Garden Association, P.O. Box 38326, Colorado Springs, CO 80937.