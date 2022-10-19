The woman who was killed Sunday afternoon when she was hit by a brush truck belonging to the Colorado Springs Fire Department has been identified as Margaret Miller, according to a news release from the Police Department on Wednesday.
Police said they do not know Miller's age but will release more information after an autopsy is completed by the El Paso County coroner.
According to the release, firefighters were responding to reports of a tree stump on fire around 3 p.m. in Dorchester Park, near Nevada Avenue and Interstate 25, after a man reportedly tried to start a fire in the park.
While attempting to reach the fire, crews in the brush truck drove through an area where a "worn dirt path" that has been "repeatedly driven over" meets the grass in the southeast corner of the park, because the parking lot was closed, the release said. As the truck turned, it struck "debris" like blankets and other items that were on the ground, officials said. Miller was under the items at the time of the collision.
Firefighters got out of the truck to "attempt lifesaving measures" on Miller, but she died at the scene, police said.
Police said the collision is an ongoing investigation and asked that anyone with information or who was a witness to this investigation call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.