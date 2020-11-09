A 20-year-old man accused of stealing a 16-passenger bus from a nursing home in Aurora before being involved in a crash that killed two people was arrested, authorities said Monday.
Daihaunonzadre Brooks-Jones was arrested Nov. 6 on the suspicion of vehicular homicide for the death of two Colorado Springs residents after the bus collided with two other cars along Highway 83 in Black Forest last week, according to Colorado State Patrol and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
A 42-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were killed and four other people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in the crash at the highway's intersection with Old Stagecoach Road, troopers said.
Brooks Jones was also arrested on the suspicion of sexual assault, violent crime causing death, possession of drug paraphernalia, motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, first-degree criminal trespassing, theft and DUI, said Deborah Mynatt, a spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Details regarding his sexual assault charges were not immediately available.
Authorities say the bus was stolen about 9:30 a.m. It was spotted in Parker about an hour later, when Brooks-Jones struck a car and drove away, authorities said.
The stolen bus was heading south on Highway 83 when Brooks-Jones lost control, swerved into oncoming traffic, and hit a Toyota 4Runner, a state patrol spokesman said. The bus kept going until it ran head-on into a Honda Pilot.
Kizzy Aguirre, 42, who was the driver and sole occupant of the 4Runner, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state patrol. The 66-year-old man, a passenger in the Pilot, died of his injuries at a hospital. His name has not been released.
Brooks-Jones had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, troopers said.