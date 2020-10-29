A judge on Thursday delayed sentencing for a public defender cited with contempt of court for defying a judge’s order to go to trial because of concerns over El Paso County’s resurgent COVID-19 pandemic.
Attorneys for Adam Steigerwald, known for representing Teller County murderer Patrick Frazee, asked for more time to prepare remarks for his sentencing. Steigerwald faces a possible fine and up to six months in jail. Fourth Judicial District Judge Robert Lowrey, who imposed Steigerwald’s sanction earlier this week, continued the hearing to Dec. 7.
The case comes as El Paso County officials announced a ballooning coronavirus outbreak at the El Paso County jail, now infecting 72 of the jail’s 1,200 inmates, with testing ongoing. El Paso County’s chief judge, Will Bain, halted all in-person court appearances for jail inmates for two weeks on Tuesday, in a bid to prevent the virus from circulating at the courthouse.
Many jail inmates make regular appearances at the courthouse while awaiting their trials, and those in pretrial custody are often represented by public defenders, requiring regular meetings between them.
No El Paso County jail inmates have been hospitalized. Officials warn that the outbreak could grow as they follow through on plans to test all inmates and jail workers.
Steigerwald, licensed to practice law in Colorado since 2008, was found in contempt of court on Tuesday after refusing Lowrey’s order to come ready to a defend a client ordered to trial in a felony assault case. The lawyer had requested a postponement and then a mistrial, arguing that a communitywide spike in cases in El Paso County made the trial unsafe for everyone involved. Lowrey denied the motions and ordered trial to proceed, setting up a showdown that led to the lawyer being sanctioned over a refusal borne of health concerns.
“I understand the court’s position,” Steigerwald said. “I will not be proceeding to trial.”
Lowrey’s handling of Steigerwald’s concerns sparked fresh criticism among some lawyers over how the El Paso County courts have handled precautions, saying safety varies by courtroom depending on how seriously each judge considers the disease. Fourth Judicial District Chief Judge Will Bain has said he crafted courthouse safety protocols with help from Dr. Leon Kelly, a top public health official who also serves as the elected coroner, and that the rules are meant to be uniform.
In a statement on Tuesday — unrelated to the Steigerwald’s contempt case — the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar argued that inconsistency was a problem across the state, blaming state Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Coats, who has given chief judges in the state’s 22 judicial districts wide latitude to craft individual responses during the pandemic.
Coats' approach led to a “shambolic mess” when it comes to public health, the association’s letter said.
“Not only does it vary county to county. It can vary courtroom to courtroom in the same building,” said Tristan Gorman, a defense lawyer in Denver who also serves as the association’s legislative director.
Coats declined to comment through a spokesman, Rob McCallum.
The Criminal Defense Bar joined with the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado and the Office of the Colorado State Public Defender earlier this year in pushing for population reductions in prisons and jails, warning they are fertile ground for illness and a safety threat to others in the community, including those in courthouses.
The organization remains dissatisfied with Coats’ response, Gorman said.
“The concerns have been building since March,” she said.
Steigerwald is being represented by Denver attorneys Adam Mueller and Jeff Pagliuca. In asking for more time to prepare for sentencing, Mueller told the judge that the legal team needs up to half a day to put on testimony, including by Rosalie Roy, the office head of the Colorado Springs branch of the Public Defender’s Office. She’s expected to discuss the office’s policy against appearing in person at court hearings when the office deems it too risky.
The lawyer has no history of disciplinary violations.