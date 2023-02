A teenager is missing from east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County, and the Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help.

Adrianna, 15, was last seen at her home in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood Tuesday night. She is described by the Sheriff's Office as 5-foot-2 and thin with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Sheriff's Office said Adrianna as an "at-risk teenager."

Anyone who knows Adrianna's whereabouts or has related information is asked to call 719-390-5555.