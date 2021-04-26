It took just over nine hours for Arlene Pieper Stine to make history.
It took 50 years for anyone to know about it.
When Pieper Stine ran the Pikes Peak Marathon in 1959, wearing tennis shoes from a dime store and a white blouse tied in a knot, she was racing to market the fitness studio she owned in Colorado Springs.
She ended up with a far bigger achievement: She was the first woman to ever finish a sanctioned marathon in the United States.
It's an honor the one-time marathoner will be remembered for. Pieper Stine died on Feb. 11 in Capitola, Calif., according to an obituary published Sunday in the New York Times. She was 90.
Her death was confirmed by her daughter Kathie Pieper, who said her mother had Alzheimer’s disease, the obituary stated.
In the last decade or so of her life, Pieper Stine became a legend in Colorado and the running community.
She didn't know of her place in running history until 2009, when Pikes Peak Marathon race organizers tracked her down.
Pieper Stine then traveled back to Manitou Springs each year to serve as the official starter of the Pikes Peak Marathon.
She was also named one of Runner’s World’s “Heroes of Running” in 2014 and inducted into the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.