Arapahoe Basin's opening day is typically a party-like occasion, as Front Range enthusiasts flock to the ski area known as "The Legend" for its long-lasting season, often beginning in mid-October and ending sometimes as late as July 4.
Monday was different.
A-Basin officials made a surprise announcement just before 2 p.m., saying the Black Mountain Express would be running until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday will be the first full day of business, with the intermediate High Noon run available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"When we were saying we wanted to get open as soon as we could, we definitely meant that," spokeswoman Katherine Fuller said in a phone interview. "But opening on a weekday like this was definitely intentional to help us stay within our capacity restrictions for COVID health and safety. We very purposefully went for something mellow."
A-Basin is selling a limited number of daily tickets, which must be purchased online in advance. Season pass holders can hit the slopes when they choose, while those with Ikon Passes must make a reservation.
In an unusual development, A-Basin was not the first Summit County ski area to open. That title went to Keystone Resort just down the road. That Vail-owned destination opened Friday for Epic Pass holders with reservations.
A-Basin has never opened this late into November since snowmaking was installed for the 2002-03 season, Fuller said.
That speaks to the state of drought in Colorado. Heading into the weekend, much of the high country was gripped by "extreme" or "exceptional" conditions.
Overnight snow made A-Basin's opening possible, Fuller said. "This is what we needed, was some more natural snow and a night of really good snowmaking to get to that 18-inch base. We got the (snowcats) up on the hill this morning, and we realized we could make it happen."
The powder wasn't as plentiful as in the San Juan Mountains. Wolf Creek Ski Area, which kicked off Colorado's ski season last month also in a "mellow" fashion, reported 34 inches from the weekend storm.
Loveland Ski Area, typically vying with A-Basin to open first, aims to host its first guests this week. Nov. 20 remains the goal at Monarch Mountain in southern Colorado.
The beloved pastime of winter gets rolling in Colorado as COVID-19 cases surge to record highs. The state Department of Public Health and Environment last month issued guidelines for the ski industry. Operators have been expected to clear plans with both local and state officials.
In an Oct. 25 blog entry, A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth warned: "If we want to enjoy winter in Summit County, we are going to have to turn things around quickly. Keep your face coverings on. Maintain your physical distances. Keep your groups small. The time to act is now."