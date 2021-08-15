An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning after a 12-year-old girl was reported missing out of Grand Junction and was possibly kidnapped and could be en route to the Denver metro area, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said.
Audra Hadrath is believed to have left her residence in the 200 block of Village Lane in southeast Grand Junction.
Officials believe she is traveling with her 20-year-old boyfriend, Teresa “Toby” Ochoa to the Denver metro area, possibly Northglenn.
The pair are believed to be in a 1999 Toyota 4Runner with the license plate AFQS92.
The Amber Alert was issued just before 8 a.m.
Audra is described as being 5-foot-4 and 119 pounds with sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with gray shorts.
If anyone sees them, call 911 immediately.