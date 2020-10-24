All lanes of I-25 open after small grassfire burns 5 acres near Interquest Parkway

A small grass fire burned an estimated 5 acres near Interstate 25 and Interquest Parkway in Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Southbound lanes and one northbound lane of traffic were shut down as firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department and United States Air Force Academy responded.
Southbound traffic was diverted to the Air Force Academy exit.
Firefighters told KKTV that no injuries were reported and no buildings were damaged in the fire, which is still under investigation.