Al Unser Sr., a four-time Indianapolis 500 winner and two-time King of the Mountain in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, died at his New Mexico home on Thursday. He was 82.

Al “Big Al” Unser Sr., who said he called Pikes Peak his home many times throughout his career, died in his Chama, New Mexico home after a 17-year battle with cancer, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Friday.

Along with his 27-race career in the IndyCar Series, Unser built upon his family legacy in the the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, taking home back-to-back King of the Mountain titles in the Open Wheel Class in 1964 and 1965, The Gazette previously reported.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway said he was the second of the "Unser auto racing dynasty" to win the Indianapolis 500 after his brother, Bobby Unser, who won the Hill Climb 10 times. Bobby Unser died in May.

In all, according to race records, the Unsers claimed the Hill Climb's King of the Mountain title 26 times.

“I’ve called Pikes Peak home a lot,” he told The Gazette in 2020. “This brings back a lot of good feelings having won here at Pikes Peak. It’s something I’m very proud of. It’s an honor to be part of the Pikes Peak Auto Hill Climb."