An Air Force Academy cadet who admitted using and distributing cocaine has been sentenced to seven days behind bars, the school announced Friday.

The plea deal for senior cadet Harry Vaughn was expected after academy prosecutors announced on Wednesday that he provided evidence in the cocaine case of a classmate, senior cadet Kyler Ehm, a former defensive lineman on the Falcons football team. Vaughn faced up to five years behind bars.

“A panel of eight officers sentenced cadet Vaughn with a reprimand, seven days confinement, a fine of $1,000, and dismissal from the Air Force,” the academy said in a news release. “Cadet Vaughn will now have a federal conviction on his record.”

Prosecutors on Wednesday said Vaughn is a key witness against Ehm, who is accused of cocaine use on four occasions starting in 2017.

Vaughn has also played a role in other recent cocaine cases at the academy, including two convictions since September involving other football players.

Running back Joseph Saucier and fullback Cole Fagan, both seniors, pleaded guilty to cocaine crimes recently.

Court papers show that Vaughn was busted for using the drug in May, 2018. He originally told investigators that the drug showed up in his system because he’d been given tainted food at a Tejon Street watering hole.

The academy said the tale of the cocaine-laced snack was “totally false.”

