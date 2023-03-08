The death of an Air Force Academy cadet is under investigation following an incident in Park County, according to a press release Wednesday from the academy.

The release said the academy learned late Monday that 22-year-old Cadet 1st Class Cole Kilty died in an off-campus incident.

Kilty was from Elk Grove Village, Illinois, and a member of the class of 2023. He was to be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. Kilty planned to enter an undergraduate pilot training later this year, the release said.

“Today, we mourn the loss of a cherished member of our cadet wing,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, Air Force Academy superintendent. “Cole was known for being a friend to others, for his jokes, and his unique ability to find humor in any situation — from everyday life to a tough training event. I extend my personal condolences to his family, his squadron, and his friends."

According to officials, agents from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Park County Coroner’s Office are working to determine the cause of death.

This is the second death of a cadet at the academy this school year.