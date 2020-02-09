The presidential campaign made it's way to the Pikes Peak region over the weekend. Actor Sam Waterston spoke to a packed house during the opening of former N.Y. Mayor Michael Bloomberg's campaign office at 115 N. Tejon St. Waterston is a Golden Globe winner for his role as Jack McCoy on Law & Order and Academy Award nominee for "The Killing Fields". Former presidential candidate Julian Castro was stumping for Elizabeth Warren over the weekend in Manitou Springs. President Donald Trump is holding an election rally at the Broadmoor World Arena on Feb. 20. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Bloomberg, a former New York City mayor who is self-funding his presidential campaign, has announced plans to increase advertising spending and staff in states that start voting in March, including Colorado.
The Bloomberg plans to open nine offices across Colorado ahead of the state's presidential primary on March 3.
Also over the weekend: Julian Castro stumped for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren in Manitou Springs.