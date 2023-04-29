A small group of protesters with the Colorado Springs People’s Coalition (CSPC) gathered at the steps of City Hall in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday with a list of demands for the Colorado Springs Police Department regarding the death of Brandon Harris.

On April 3, Harris died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during an encounter with CSPD detectives at the Burlington store in the Citadel Mall.

CSPC is asking the department to release an unedited version of the bodycam footage collected during the incident, along with numerous other demands, according to the groups interim chair, Brandon Rancon.

“We’re calling for some police reform, mainly through community control. We’re also calling for an independent investigation and for all involved officers to be fired. Another one of our demands is for police to release all body cam footage since what they released was chopped up with commentary,” Rancon said, “we’re calling for some change today, and we’re going to keep it peaceful.”

Harris was identified by police as driving a stolen vehicle, with an active felony warrant out for his arrest. Detectives with CSPD’s violent fugitive task force conducted surveillance of Harris along with four other suspects at the Citadel Mall and attempted to make contact.

All five suspects attempted to escape on foot, four of whom were apprehended without further incident.

Officers pursued Harris as he fled on foot into the Burlington Coat Factory and identified themselves as law enforcement, asking Harris to drop his weapon. Harris fired one round in the officers’ direction before Detective Brandon Felice fired back, the footage shows.

All fired rounds were located, and neither party struck the other, police said.

Officers provided Harris with emergency medical services before paramedics arrived. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

CSPD released an edited version of bodycam footage. The video, released to the public on April 20, included footage from multiple officers' body cameras, and also commentary from the incident.

Rancon, along with other members of the group, say they have been collecting witness testimonies from the April 3 incident. He said the group is concerned that eye-witness claims do not match the narrative CSPD has released to the public.

“The witnesses are saying vastly different things than what police are portraying as reality,” Rancon said.

Recently-passed state legislation might help address the group's concerns regarding the April 3 incident.

House Bill 21-1250 works to address law enforcement accountability by requiring law enforcement agencies to provide officers who interact with the public body-worn cameras, and requires departments to release unedited body cam footage, per request.

"For all incidents in which there is a complaint of peace officer misconduct by another peace officer, a civilian, or nonprofit organization, through notice to the law enforcement agency involved in the alleged misconduct, the local law enforcement agency or the Colorado state patrol shall release, UPON REQUEST, all unedited video and audio recordings of the incident, including those from body-worn cameras, dash cameras, or otherwise collected through investigation, to the public within twenty-one days," the bill reads.

The new law is scheduled to go into effect July 1. However the Colorado Springs police have proactively adopted department policies about body-camera procedures and transparency ahead of the July 1 state deadline.

It was unclear at press time whether Colorado Springs police would honor the group's request for the unedited footage.

Regardless, Rancon said the group's efforts will persist, and they plan to keep 'showing up'.

"It has to be done. Things are in constant motions of change, this isn't the end-state and there's always something better to be coming out of this," Rancon said, "I believe that change is possible, and I have to do my part to help facilitate that."