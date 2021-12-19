As of Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Utilities had restored power to about 96% of customers impacted by last Wednesday’s windstorm, and they hope to have 100% of residents back online by Tuesday, according to the agency.
At the height of the storm about 40,000 customers were left without power, but crews have worked around the clock to restore it to all but about 1,300 homes, spokeswoman Natalie Watts said Sunday.
About 70 crews were working to restore power on Sunday, including mutual assistance crews and contractors, Watts said.
“All of our available resource are being deployed right now,” she said.
In many cases, the crews have to remove fallen debris – including trees, fences and roofing materials -- before they can get to work on the power lines, which is why some homes are still without power.
“The areas still without power are in challenging situations that make it difficult for us to gain access,” Watts said. “They may have trees down on their lines or some other obstacle that makes it harder for us to get to the infrastructure quickly.”
“We were able to bring up a lot of people quickly because their infrastructure was easier for us to access,” Watts said. “We’re in the hardest part of the process now, where we have to manually remove debris before we can restore power.”
The Dec. 15 windstorm was the strongest Colorado Springs had seen since the “bomb cyclone” of 2019, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts exceeding 90 mph toppled semi-trucks, uprooted trees, and caused a variety of property damage.
The power agency expected to have the main grid of their system fully restored on Sunday, Watts said. In the meantime, crews are working around the clock to bring their customers back online.
“We are running 24/7 operations, and we’re not going to stop until every single person’s power is restored,” Watts said.