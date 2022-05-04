Tuesday night’s protest in favor of abortion rights on the steps of City Hall came together suddenly, just like the massive news that preceded it nearly 24 hours prior.

The Supreme Court is poised to strike down the Roe v. Wade decision made in January of 1973, according to a report from Politico, citing a draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito obtained by the publication.

“I was like that can’t be real,” Sienna Johnson said of their initial reaction to the news. They described initially being angry and disheartened overall.

“That’s how I reacted. I was so saddened by that,” they said. “Makes me sad that’s where we’re at in our society in the 21st century.”

According to those in attendance, the protest began around 5 p.m. and was down to a handful of people just before 7 p.m. Those remaining still received support from several drivers who honked in approval of the signs they held in favor of abortion rights.

For the time being, however, little will change regarding abortion in the state of Colorado. In early April, Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 1279, also known as the Reproductive Health Equity Act, into law, guaranteeing the right to abortion in the state.

Even so, some of those in attendance decried the impact a decision like overturning Roe v. Wade will have on women in general, even if they remain unaffected.

Johnson said that the decision will have a disproportionate impact on women who are in poverty and lambasted the idea of persecuting women who have abortions as “archaic.” They said that abortions would still occur regardless of any bans.

For Andrea Fox, it’s about standing with all women in solidarity. Fox worries about “trigger bans” which are laws that would take effect in the event Roe was overturned. According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, 13 states have these bans ready, including Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, Texas and Oklahoma, Mississippi and Tennessee.

She said that with measures like the Texas Heartbeat Act that enables people to be prosecuted if they seek an abortion or aid someone attempting to get one, people may be locked in the confines of their state.

“It forces and locks part of our county into a position of being uneducated, unable to provide for themselves and unable to support themselves,” she said.

Johnson echoed that sentiment, saying they view abortion access as healthcare.

“It feels like a false reality that we’re living in especially when it comes to that being criminalized for going elsewhere to seek help, to seek healthcare. It’s healthcare at the end of the day…We should never be policing or criminalizing anybody’s action when it comes to their own health.”