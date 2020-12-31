The coronavirus vaccine will likely not reach all the members of the highest priority group, which includes front line COVID-19 hospital workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities until the end of January, El Paso County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt said. The county has administered 9,000 vaccines to date, she said.
The second priority group, phase 1B, which includes other health providers, residents over 70 and others, will not start to get their vaccinations until late January or early February in the county, she said.
"While Phase 1B has expanded more broadly in terms of eligibility, it will take some time for the supply to catch up with the demand," Hewitt said.
It will likely take all winter to vaccinate members of the two highest priority groups, she said.
The county does not have exact dates for when vaccine distribution among certain groups will start, she said. More information about where and when members of priority groups can receive vaccines will be provided when it's available.
More info about who is included in vaccination phase 1B can be found at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.