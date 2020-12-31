Colorado Springs starts the year awaiting an end to the pandemic and answers on whether the city will keep U.S. Space Command and its 1,400 airmen.
The end of the pandemic seems within grasp. Vaccines are being administered even as a new strain of the virus spreads. Leaders say by spring, the pandemic that changed life for every member of the community in 2020, should be ebbing.
On Space Command, the community could get an even faster answer. The Pentagon is judging Colorado Springs against cities in Florida, Texas, New Mexico and Nebraska to house the command. Colorado Springs has been considered the favorite in the race, since it has housed the military's top space missions for decades. The final call from the Pentagon is due in the coming weeks.
Pikes Peak region residents are also looking forward to a new way to travel in 2021.
Low-fare giant Southwest Airlines will begin 13 daily nonstop flights to its hubs in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix. The carrier will more than double the seat capacity of the other four airlines serving Colorado Springs — American, Delta, Frontier and United.
Hammers will keep swinging across the region. A new $800 million space operations complex will go up at Schriever Air Force Base and civilians have plenty of construction ahead, too.
The new Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is on track to reopen this spring, the first cog ride set to take place in May. Work began in March 2019 on the $100 million project, which includes renovation of the cog railway’s tracks, cogs, railcars and depots.
People will also be greeted by something new atop the peak.
The new $66 million Pikes Peak Summit House is expected to open its doors in 2021 after four years of construction. The new 38,000-square-foot visitors center will replace a structure built in 1963. It is expected to be much more environmentally friendly and the new raised walkways are intended to keep visitors off the delicate tundra.
A few thousand feet downhill, UCHealth Memorial Hospital will begin construction in May or June on its $105 million, 125,000-square-foot Eastview Medical Center on 24 acres northwest of Powers Boulevard and North Carefree Circle. The outpatient complex is expected to open in mid-2022 and include imaging, outpatient surgery, rehabilitation services and offices for a wide range of medical and surgery specialists serving the fast-growing Powers corridor neighborhoods.
One of the region's most anticipated projects will also see completion.
Amazon will open its 3.7 million-square-foot fulfillment center near the Colorado Springs Airport in mid-2021 with at least 1,000 employees. The center will ship customer orders for books, electronics, toys and other smaller items to the Colorado Springs area, across the rest of the state and to surrounding states.
If that isn't enough to cheer, a multiuse, 8,000-seat outdoor stadium will open to the public in April southwest of Cimarron and Sahwatch streets in downtown Colorado Springs. In the fall, the 3,400-seat indoor Robson Arena will open on the campus of Colorado College, on downtown's north edge. The venues are part of City for Champions, a series of projects designed to boost tourism in Colorado Springs and the state.
One of the region's most prominent financial institutions will also get a new home.
Ent Credit Union will move this summer into its new 300,000-square-foot headquarters now under construction in the Interquest area. The $7.4 billion credit union, the largest in Colorado, plans to move its 600 headquarters employees to the new building and adjacent parking garage, which will be able to hold up to 1,100 employees. The new headquarters will house Ent’s call center, consumer and mortgage lending, information technology, finance and accounting, human resources, member services, administration and the executive team.
New home construction is expected to continue its boom. In 2021, developers could be required to dedicate less parkland to the city when they build new homes in the coming year. Colorado Springs City Council could make a decision on parkland dedication in the upcoming months.
Drivers in 2021 will see plenty of orange cones.
Work will continue this year on several multimillion-dollar transportation projects throughout the Pikes Peak region.
It'll be another year of lane shifts on the 18-mile Interstate 25 South “Gap” from Monument to Castle Rock as work continues on the $350 million project that will add a pair of toll lanes to the freeway, widening it from two to three lanes in each direction.
As construction continues, two lanes will remain open on each side of the interstate during peak travel hours, barring emergencies, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. In 2021, crews will continue constructing two more wildlife underpasses, which are expected to reduce wildlife-related crashes by 90%.
A $65 million project that will connect Powers Boulevard to Interstate 25 on Colorado Springs’ far north side is expected to be completed this summer. Two new bridges along southbound I-25 will be completed early this year. The project includes construction of a four-lane divided highway between I-25 and Voyager Parkway, south of North Gate Boulevard. The new interchange will provide direct access to the Polaris Pointe retail complex on the city’s north side, which includes dozens of businesses, including Bass Pro Shops and Magnum Shooting Center.
Another project will extend Powers from Colorado 83, where it now ends, to Voyager Parkway. Funding has not been secured for this final link, according to the project website.
Work will move forward on $159 million in road work around Pikes Peak region bases that will help prevent about 35 deaths and more than 100,000 motor vehicle-related injuries in the 20 years after work is expected to be complete in 2023. The Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project will improve access to Fort Carson by widening four bridges along the 7 ½-mile segment of I-25 in Fountain between Mesa Ridge Parkway and Santa Fe Avenue. Other plans will improve access to Schriever and Peterson Air Force bases, and the Cheyenne Mountain Station, include widening 1 ½ miles of South Academy Boulevard from the I-25 interchange to the Milton Proby Parkway approach; realigning and widening Charter Oak Ranch Road; and improvements on a roughly 9-mile section of Highway 94 from Highway 24 to Enoch Road. This phase of the project is expected to be completed in the spring.
Demolition work will continue in 2021 as construction crews replace two bridges on Platte Avenue over Sand Creek on the city's southeast side. The $14 million safety improvement project will replace two 64-year-old bridges on one of Colorado Springs’ major east-west thoroughfares with one new bridge. New sidewalks along the north and south sides of Platte Avenue over the creek will be added for pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as the future Sand Creek Regional Trail under the Platte Avenue bridge. A new signalized intersection at Space Center Drive will be added to manage growth along the corridor.
Locals will also have new places to spend their cash.
Outdoor equipment, sporting goods and apparel retailer Scheels All Sports will open a 220,000-square-foot store March 27 in the InterQuest Marketplace retail complex, east of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway. The massive store, about the size of a Walmart Supercenter, will be the second in Colorado for the North Dakota-based chain.
The new year also comes with a new election season, although it won't be the donnybrook that culminated last November.
The Colorado Springs City Council will get new leadership following the April election. Six of nine seats are on the ballot. Councilman Don Knight and Councilwoman Jill Gaebler are term limited and cannot run again. Councilman Andy Pico resigned his seat after he was elected to the state legislature. Council members Yolanda Avila, Richard Skorman and David Geislinger could all run for re-election.
Locals will at least get some new ways to play.
They've been spotted in Colorado Springs most popular mountain parks and open spaces. Now, in 2021, electric-powered bikes could have their legal day on the trails.
A much-debated decision could come in the months ahead, with results from a community survey having been submitted for official review.
E-bikes, representing the fastest-growing sector in the cycling industry, have already been approved in other popular Front Range parks. Proponents say the technology allows them access they wouldn't be able to enjoy otherwise, while opponents say that the trail experience for others would be changed.
Pending funds, trails could begin to take shape in North Cheyenne Canon Park acreage that the city acquired in a 2016 land exchange. First priority is a new Daniels Pass Trail, aimed at replacing the eroded path with one built for hikers and mountain bikers. Uphill from there, the city has more than 6 miles of singletrack designed — including a new, hiking-only route to Mount Muscoco — that would tour the west parcel, as it's described in the park's master plan.
Anticipated projects within the new Austin Bluffs Open Space master plan could also come into focus in 2021. Hiking- and biking-only trails are envisioned around Pulpit Rock. The Spine Trail is to connect with urban paths leading to Palmer and Ute Valley parks, filling a key gap for adventurous cyclists.
While locals are hoping for the best in 2021, officials here are preparing for the worst.
A new countywide disaster plan approved by El Paso County commissioners in December is expected to get the thumbs up this month from the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s regional office headquartered in Denver.
The Pikes Peak Regional Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan is the first regional emergency plan the county has ever had. It updates and consolidates the 2015 El Paso County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan and the 2016 City of Colorado Springs Hazard Mitigation Plan to include El Paso County, Colorado Springs, Calhan, Fountain, Green Mountain Falls, Manitou Springs, Monument, Palmer Lake and Ramah.
Once approved, all eight municipalities will meet with El Paso County each year for the next five years to review the plan and its mitigation actions.
And that pandemic of 2020 isn't done with us quite yet.
State officials will continue to keep an eye on childhood vaccination rates as the COVID-19 pandemic persists. The number of vaccinations administered this spring and summer of 2020 were down nearly 20% when compared to the year prior, putting the state at risk for another public health crisis, state health officials warned in August. "We don't want to see a resurgence of measles, mumps or rubella when we're in the middle of a pandemic," said Haley Houtchens, a school nurse consultant with Children's Hospital Colorado, at a virtual press conference regarding the matter. "It's just not safe."
Pikes Peak area school districts will be forced to cope with a loss of millions in state funding after enrollment numbers dipped by the thousands due to the pandemic. Colorado Springs District 11, one of the region's largest, experienced the fifth largest drop in students in the state and expects to see a $3.4 million loss in funding. It will not, however, have to adjust its budget due to not filling open positions, a spokeswoman said. Academy District 20 said it would lose nearly $4 million but had a "healthy reserve" to help it cope. Widefield District 3 expected to lose more than $1.5 million but, as of mid December, had not yet held budget discussions.
Most Pikes Peak area schools will "return to learn" virtually come January, followed by a scheduled return to in-person learning later in the month. State-issued quarantine guidelines were revised in late 2020, which should result in fewer quarantines — and, thus, make it easier for schools to continue operating. Many local districts went virtual late last year, citing difficulty in staffing their buildings due to sweeping precautionary quarantines. Schools should offer on-site rapid COVID-19 tests to symptomatic staff and students, Gov. Jared Polis said in December, but details weren't immediately available.
Then, there will be the aftermath to deal with, including bridging learning gaps and repairing social-emotional wellbeing. "Students who hadn't yet learn to read [before the pandemic] couldn't tackle that through remote learning," said Rebecca Holmes, president and CEO of the Colorado Education Initiative, in November during a meeting of the governor's working group on education.