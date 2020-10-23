Cameron Peak fire
The Cameron Peak fire is still the largest in state history, but is playing second fiddle to the explosiveness of the East Troublesome fire that forced the evacuation of Grand Lake and Estes Park.
Aided by a Thursday cold front that brought cooler temperatures and higher humidity, fire crews battled the blaze to a near standstill Friday, minimizing growth and increasing containment. The fire west of Fort Collins is at 207,464 acres and 60% contained.
Smoke from the fire, which has been burning in the Roosevelt National Forest since Aug. 13, has clouded skies along the Front Range and caused health alerts for people with asthma, other respiratory ailments and heart conditions.
More than 1,900 firefighters are assigned to the massive blaze which has been unstoppable due to dried out timber stands, extreme heat and strong winds.
A cold front will move across the area on Saturday with increasing chances for snow by Saturday evening. Snow accumulations are likely Saturday night through Sunday.
CalWood fire
Containment on the 10,095-acre fire rose to 66%. The fire started Oct. 17 and forced the residents of Jamestown to evacuate.
The Cal-Wood Education Center in Jamestown, which provides environmental and outdoors education through summer camps and other programs, put out a plea for donations Friday.
"While the buildings may have survived, Cal-Wood’s pristine ponderosa pine forests, which serve as a grand outdoor classroom, have been badly damaged and will need extensive repair and restoration. Cal-Wood is seeking donations to prepare for a 2021 return to outdoor education programming."
Lefthand Canyon fire
Inciweb reports that the 460-acre fire in Boulder County is currently 100% contained.
Ice fire
The fire is located west of Silverton, on the north side of the South Mineral Road and the fire area includes the Ice Lakes Trail and the Clear Lake Road. It is burning in heavy, mixed conifer timber on National Forest System land. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation. The 596-acre fire is 45% contained.
Middle Fork fire
Burning in Routt National Forest 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs, the fire has grown to 20,433 acres and containment is at 8%. Up to a foot of snow is forecast by Monday.