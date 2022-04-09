These are the things I remember:
Kelly showing up unexpectedly at my house on Nevada Avenue with a six-pack of Rolling Rock and a boombox playing Madonna, dance/laughing to “Into the Groove” as he came up the sidewalk.
Or the time he brought a tennis ball with him into the Denver airport and four or five of us friends spread out and zipped passes to each other while we ran breakneck amid the tourists along the moving walkways.
Or the time at Lake Powell we spent hours flinging a Frisbee to each other from one side of a canyon to the other, often jumping 30-40 feet into the water to make the perfect catch.
Why is it I remember the silliest of things when I remember Kelly Dean Kirks, renowned Colorado artist, mechanical engineer, fierce mountain biker, Colorado College grad, great soul and lifelong friend?
Because, I think, Kelly was most of all a master of play. An instigator of joy.
His paintings were much the same, unexpected bursts of hyper-saturated color punctuating dark landscapes of the soul. Battalions of flowers overrunning otherwise abstract visions.
His bursts of playfulness it turns out, must have been forays away from a darkness I didn’t know. Bright, rocketing assertions to keep the demons at bay.
Cognitive dissonance hit when my friends and I heard that he had taken his life after an untreated mental illness. Kelly was the guy who brought blasts of life and sunshine so well to others: How could this be?
News of the loss sent my friends and I into collective shock. Kelly had dozens of close friends — why weren’t we able to help? Why didn’t Kelly reach out to any of us fellow students from his Colorado College days who called him a brother? Why hadn’t we made sure he knew he had open access to all his friends anytime, anywhere?
Ironically, as I began slipping into a dark place myself after hearing of Kelly’s passing, gathering Cap'n Crunch, Oreos, Ruffles and rum together for some sort of junk-food-fueled wake, it was an unexpected call from an old friend of Kelly’s and mine that rescued me from my own tailspin. Just the gesture of someone reaching out who I hadn’t heard from in a hundred years made all the difference in the world, someone who knew Kelly as well as I and understood my grief.
The call reminded be of the singular power of friendship in such moments, and made me wish even more that Kelly had remembered that power, and the web of friendship he could have drawn on, but didn’t.
After the pandemic, I no longer take such friendships lightly. It is clear now that simple friendship is a force of nature, no less than thunder and sunshine.
Coloradans, I think, sometimes too easily dismiss that power or take it for granted. Why do I think our state is worse than other places on this account? Because Colorado has a suicide problem. Colorado has the seventh-highest suicide rate in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Across the state, 1,294 people died by suicide in 2020, according to the most recent statistics available. Our teen suicide rate is even worse, and has at times been the highest in the country.
The top nine states for suicide deaths are all in the West: Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, New Mexico, Idaho, Oklahoma, Colorado, South Dakota, Utah. My guess is that those elevated rates have something to do with the rugged individualism so prized by us Westerners combined with the availability of guns, which are used in 50% of all suicides. I worry that our outdoor-oriented worship of self-reliance is killing us underneath.
Professionals tell us we need serious improvements in our state’s mental health safety net to fight this scourge of suicides. Universal screening at emergency rooms to identify patients at higher risk of suicide. Better access for all Coloradans to behavioral therapy to identify and manage suicidal thoughts. A reduction in access to lethal means for those contemplating suicide.
But even if we fixed all that, we’d still have holes in the safety net that can only be filled by friendships.
No politician will ever say it, but we could really use something like a statewide mobilization of fellowship after the pandemic if we’re going to effectively help our most vulnerable now. Only friends and family are close enough to the everyday changes in emotional weather of people to catch them every time before they fall.
Yes, we need more and better therapists, but therapy is really just intensified friendship.
I for one vow to never again underestimate the power of friendship to help and heal, nor will I ignore the live-saving impact of one aptly timed good word.
Kelly’s death has made me worry that I’ve undervalued that power, and even my own power, and you know, we just shouldn’t doubt our own power to help others.
“Our deepest fear is not that we are weak,” Nelson Mandela said once. “Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, 'who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous?' Actually, who are you not to be? You are a child of God. Your playing small does not serve the world. ... As we are liberated from our own fear, our presence automatically liberates others.”
I can’t help but think in Kelly’s case, one of the state's brightest lights got into a dark moment and simply couldn’t get out of it, choosing a permanent solution to a temporary problem.
I’m now forever haunted by the idea that one good word from any of a multitude of friends could have stopped the momentary tailspin.
As my friends gather to honor Kelly this weekend, all I can really do is beg each of them to call on me if ever they experience their own dark nights of the soul. And wherever that friend is on the planet, I will go there as fast as humanly possible just to be there, to hang out, to listen to some Madonna.
And I will ask my friends to do the same for me.