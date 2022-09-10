Several events across the Pikes Peak region and Denver area this weekend will commemorate the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and pay homage to the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives.

"We remember the moment in history that forever changed our country and the world as we knew it. We mourn the innocent lives and all the brave first responders who we lost on that day and all those who sacrificed their lives to protect freedom since," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a written statement issued Friday.

"We reflect how 21 years ago, in the face of challenge, Americans came together stronger than ever before and showed the world that freedom will not be taken and the American people will not be broken. Instead, in the face of violence, Americans became stronger and more united to fight terrorism," he said. "Today, as we remember the 21st anniversary of 9/11, let us honor and thank all the first responders who responded that day, and the military members who have bravely sacrificed to serve to combat terrorism to protect our freedom."

On Thursday, Polis joined Denver Mayor Michael Hancock at the University of Denver to host Colorado Remembers 9/11. The event featured a remembrance ceremony to honor those killed in the attacks. Former CIA Director John Brennan and former National Security Adviser and U.N. Ambassador John Bolton also participated in an educational forum discussing current issues affecting U.S. security and foreign policy.

On Sunday, the Manitou Incline will close from 6 to 9 a.m. for the seventh annual Firefighter Incline Climb to remember first responders who died in the attacks.

A 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony will take place from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers' Memorial in Colorado Springs' Memorial Park. Mayor John Suthers, Colorado Springs Chief of Police Adrian Vasquez, Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal and police chaplain Gene Steinkirchner will attend.

At 9 a.m. Sunday in Woodland Park, American Legion Post 1980 and VFW Post 6051 will join the Teller County Sheriff's Office, Woodland Park Police Department and the Northeast Teller County Fire Department at Lions Park for a public 9/11 memorial ceremony. Lions Park is at the intersection of U.S. 24 and Colorado 67.

Also on Sunday, the 2022 Colorado 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway in Morrison. This ceremony also remembers the first responders who died in the attacks. Opening ceremonies begin at 8:46 a.m., with the climb scheduled to begin at 9:02 a.m. To register, visit 911stairclimb.com.

The 9/11 Heroes Run kicks off at 9 a.m. Sunday in Denver's Great Lawn Park, 101 Yosemite St. Runners, walkers and "ruckers" are welcome. Register online at travismanion.org/events/911-heroes-run/2022-denver-co.