The 78-year-old subject of a missing senior alert issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation Monday afternoon has been located.

Randall J. Austin was last seen in Manitou Springs wearing a bright blue shirt and navy-blue pants at 10:15 a.m. in the area of El Paso Boulevard and U.S. 24. The alert, which has since been canceled, said he is 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds with blue eyes and white hair.

Austin may have been driving a silver 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Colorado plates, Z2L026, possibly in the direction of Breckenridge, according to investigators.

The alert said Austin suffers from cognitive impairment and a disability.

Anyone with relevant information was asked to call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff's Department at 719-390-5555.