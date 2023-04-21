The next expansion of the Sterling Ranch subdivision northeast of Colorado Springs moved forward Thursday when the El Paso County Planning Commission voted to approve hundreds of new homes amid resident concern that development is encroaching on farming activities.

Commission members voted 6-2 to approve recommendation of a preliminary plan proposing 761 single-family residences on 320 acres east of Vollmer Road and adjacent to the future extension of Briargate Parkway in connection to Stapleton Road. The plan also includes a 35-acre kindergarten through eighth grade school, a 12-acre elementary school and 65 acres of parks and open space, project documents show.

“This is designed to create an interconnected system of trails which is supportive of a recreation-oriented community,” said Jennifer Shagin of N.E.S. Inc., representing developer Classic Homes.

Concurrent with the approval of the preliminary plan, commission members approved two separate rezoning requests that underlie the 761 units. Members unanimously approved rezoning a 301-acre parcel from five-acre lots to higher-density RS-5000 zoning for single-family detached housing, which will hold 740 homes, Shagin said.

Members separately voted 5-3 to approve the rezoning of a 35-acre parcel along the southern boundary of the subdivision from five-acre lots to half-acre lots, with a 50-foot buffer and 100-foot setback, as a density transition with the five-acre lots of Pawnee Rancheros neighborhood to the south. Roughly 19 of the 35 acres were included in the preliminary plan approved Thursday, while the remaining acres “will be included in a future” plan, documents said.

The recommendations will be forwarded to the El Paso County Board of Commissioners for final approval at a future meeting.

The expansion will be served by the Falcon Area Water and Wastewater Authority, county Senior Planner Kari Parsons said. According to project documents, each home will require an average 0.4 acre-feet of water per year, and, because FAWWA recently acquired roughly 1,025 acre-feet for 300 years from three other districts, it has “more than sufficient water supply to meet the needs of Sterling Ranch … on the 300-year basis.”

“The county attorney’s office and the state engineer have made a recommendation for water sufficiency for the development,” Parsons said.

The 761 homes and two schools will generate roughly 11,000 average daily trips to the area, Parsons said.

Three neighbors addressed commission members, requesting that the plan be amended to include larger lots or increase the buffer along the southern border. One resident said she was concerned about the compatibility between wildlife and livestock and the incoming residents, whose presence would disrupt a “beautiful” farming community.

Stasia Erickson, a resident of 13 years who manages alpacas and other animals, said her quality of life has diminished due to trespassers feeding and touching her livestock and worried that school traffic and foot traffic on a proposed trail running near her property would increase noise, crime and waste in the area.

“I’ve had some trouble before with (previous development and construction), which caused flooding onto my property and into my barn, destroying my alpaca feed (and) very expensive hay as well,” Erickson said, calling for dust and noise mitigation during building.

Shagin said it was “unfortunate to hear” about trespassers on Erickson’s property, but that because construction of the Sterling Ranch expansion has not started, it is “really unclear” as to who is entering the property and whether they live in the area. Shagin also said a split rail fence will separate the subdivision boundaries.

Commission members Tim Trowbridge and Jay Carlson voted against the half-acre lot rezone and overall preliminary plan, with Trowbridge saying he was “not particularly happy” with the density transition near Pawnee Rancheros, which Carlson also called “unacceptable.”

“With any of these future developments, I’d like to see greater transitions between these five-acre properties and very dense zoning to allow for gaps between … (cows and farming) and somebody having a barbecue out the back door,” Carlson said.

Parsons addressed members’ concerns about whether Classic Homes could increase density or move trails after final platting, the last stage in the development approval process.

“The applicants may submit an administrative final plat (and) there are no changes allowed,” Parsons said. “They cannot move a sidewalk or road, increase or decrease lots, no changes. It will appear just as you have seen it today.”

Sterling Ranch is expected to grow to a total of 4,800 homes on over 1,400 acres, according to an amended sketch plan first approved in 2008.