Seven people were killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 40 in Cheyenne County Friday afternoon, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash happened between Limon and Kit Carson at about 4:30 p.m.

Investigators believe a westbound pickup that was towing a boat was passing a semi truck in the eastbound lanes when it collided head-on with another pickup, KKTV reports. 

The vehicle towing the boat burst into flames, killing four people inside. There were four people in the other pickup truck, and only one person survived.

State Patrol said in an 8 p.m. tweet that  the highway would be closed for the three to four hours.

Read this story at kktv.com

RELATED: 

Woman dies from injuries in early June crash in downtown Colorado Springs
Vehicle fire shuts down road in west Colorado Springs
Load comments