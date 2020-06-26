Seven people were killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 40 in Cheyenne County Friday afternoon, according to Colorado State Patrol.
The two-vehicle crash happened between Limon and Kit Carson at about 4:30 p.m.
CSP is currently working a head on crash on HWY 40 in Cheyenne County. Between Limon and Kit Carson. There are currently 7 fatalities. The HWY is going to be closed for approximately 3 or 4 hours. pic.twitter.com/k1nWk1jiO5— CSP La Junta&Lamar (@CSP_LaJunta) June 27, 2020
Investigators believe a westbound pickup that was towing a boat was passing a semi truck in the eastbound lanes when it collided head-on with another pickup, KKTV reports.
The vehicle towing the boat burst into flames, killing four people inside. There were four people in the other pickup truck, and only one person survived.
State Patrol said in an 8 p.m. tweet that the highway would be closed for the three to four hours.
