As of Friday afternoon, Colorado Springs Utilities had restored power to 85% of customers impacted by Wednesday's devastating windstorm but estimated 7,000 customers are still without power.
Charles Cassidy - Colorado Springs Utilities' general manager of energy construction, operations and maintenance - said in a press conference that crews were working around the clock to restore power to residents and businesses.
The 7,000 outages are down from a peak of about 40,000, according to Cassidy, who warned the pace of repairs could slow during the next couple of days.
“Each one of these outages we’re now dealing with are not large outages with large pockets of customers — think hundreds or thousands — but rather small pockets of outages with 50, 20, in many cases just a single customer outage,” Cassidy said.
Crews aimed to complete all repairs by Sunday, Cassidy said, if not sooner.
"What makes this again challenging and very slow for us right now is when a crew shows up, it's not just simply replacing a transformer, putting a new wire up or something like that," he said. "It's first dealing with things like removing structures from our infrastructure, dealing with trees on lines, dealing with fences or all the other debris that you see in the neighborhoods right now that's what we need to first contend with before we could actually get in and make repairs."
Cassidy said the amount of cleanup required to be able to fix broken powerlines and poles has slowed the process. However, now that other electric agencies along the Front Range have finished their repairs, Utilities should receive more mutual aid from Fountain and Denver crews.
Wednesday's storm resulted in more than 50 damaged poles along with other issues such as broken transformers and downed power lines.
"This is probably upwards of one of the worst, if not the second worst, experiences we’ve had to triage and restore," Cassidy said. "Definitely worse than the the bomb cyclone of 2019."
Click here to view the city's power outage map.
Those without power can call Pikes Peak United Way at 211 for assistance or visit the Westside Community Center, 1628 West Bijou St. in Colorado Springs. The center is offering a warm space to enjoy a hot beverage, charge phones and access restrooms. The center is open until 8 p.m. Friday and open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will also be a warming shelter Friday night at the Sunnyside Christian Church at 2025 N. Murray Blvd, opening at 6:30 p.m. according to a tweet from the City of Colorado Springs.
The Gazette's Hugh Johnson contributed to this report.