FRIDAY-SUNDAY
People are finally out and about for Halloween this year, following COVID protocols. Here are two major ones for families: the final weekend for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Boo at the Zoo and U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum’s Fright at the BOO!seum. At the zoo, 4-8:30 p.m., lots of candy at stops during the visit, advance timed e-tickets required at cmzoo.org/boo. At the museum, free admission for ages 12 and under in costume, Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets: usopm.org/booseum.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The major star-filled cosplay Fan Expo will be full force in 2022 but for now a Fan Expo: Special Edition, just a bit smaller, on Halloween weekend at Colorado Convention Center in Denver. And a treat: The headliner is a big one — William Shatner, just returned from flying into space. Pop culture is returning. Cosplay red carpet, photo park and costume contest. Tickets and full schedule: fanexpodenver.com.
FRIDAY
The musical instruments are The Naked Voice as Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble opens its new season in acoustically special St. Mary's Cathedral, 22 W. Kiowa St. Works by Thomas Tallis and Josquin des Prez and new works by living composers. Special guest Pamela Chaddon, cello. Donations accepted. 7:30 p.m. cvae.org
SATURDAY
Costumes encouraged for families with kiddos ages 2-12 for a Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Halloween History Hunt. They'll trick or treat through the museum, hear stories and create a "creepy-crawly craft." 10 a.m.-noon . Free registration: cspm.org/event/halloween-history-hunt 215 S. Tejon St.
SATURDAY
Sidewalk sales, concerts in Bancroft Park, balloon art and stilt walking Saturday during Old Colorado City’s Fallidays. Noon to 5 p.m., shopoldcoloradocity.com/fallidays.html
TUESDAY
Coming up after the weekend on Tuesday through Nov. 6, a Dia De Los Muertos Celebration at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center with traditional ofrenda altars in remembrance of deceased loved ones. A Community Ofrenda is built, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with gifts left by the public. No candles or anything flammable, no alcohol or tobacco offerings. Free museum admission until 5 p.m. with registration. From 5-7 p.m. free dance and mariachi performances, displays and art activities. Ofrenda displays by local school and community groups on display through Nov. 6. COVID-19 guidelines, policies, and reservations. fac.coloradocollege.edu/events/dia-de-los-muertos
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes or cancellations due to COVID.