Commerce City police are investigating the deaths of five adults found in a local apartment Sunday afternoon.
Officers and first responders reported to an apartment complex in the 14400 block of E. 104th Ave. just before 4 p.m. on report of several unconscious adults. They found five dead adults inside a residence, according to police, who didn't immediately return a phone call requesting further details.
Among the dead were three women and two men, according to Gazette news partner 9News in Denver. Another adult and an infant, thought to be around 4 months old, were also found and are in good condition, the station reported. Both were taken to the hospital.
The incident doesn't appear to be a crime of violence, and a test for hazardous gas, performed by firefighters, came back negative. However, substances "that could be described as illicit narcotics" were discovered in the apartment, police Chief Clint Nichols told the station, adding that those substances would be identified via testing.