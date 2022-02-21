The deaths of five people whose bodies were found Sunday afternoon in a Commerce City apartment appeared to have been drug-related, reported Denver Gazette news partner 9News.
District Attorney Brian Mason said Sunday night that the deaths are connected to the use of fentanyl and that the victims likely thought they were inhaling something else, possibly cocaine. Investigators said they believe their deaths are not a crime of violence.
Officers and first responders reported to an apartment complex just before 4 p.m. Sunday on the 14400 block of East 104th about several unconscious adults. They found five dead adults inside a home, police said.
Among the dead were three women and two men, 9News reported.
Another adult and an infant, believed to be about 4 months old, were also found and were in good condition. Both were taken to the hospital.
Criminal activity has been ruled out, and a test for hazardous gas, performed by firefighters, came back negative.
However, substances "that could be described as illicit narcotics" were discovered in the apartment, police Chief Clint Nichols told 9News on Sunday, adding that those substances would be identified via testing.
More on this story as it develops.