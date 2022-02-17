5 dogs killed, 2 drivers seriously injured in head-on crash on Colorado 115

Two people were hospitalized and five dogs were killed in a crash Thursday morning that shut down traffic for several hours on Colorado 115 near the El Paso/Fremont County line, Colorado State Patrol said.

Flight for Life responded to the crash reported about 10 a.m. just south of Turkey Creek Road, State Patrol said.

At least two vehicles, including a Toyota Tundra pickup, were involved in the crash and two drivers were transported to the hospital, State Patrol said. Two drivers were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At least one person was trapped after the crash.

The dogs killed are believed to have been in the same vehicle, State Patrol said.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler said another collision was reported in the area but it is unknown if it was related to the first crash.

The crash was cleared from the road after about three hours, State Patrol said.

