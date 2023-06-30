Fourth of July closures

Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Tuesday. Check with individual bank or credit union.

Buses (Metro Transit): Buses running on normal schedule Tuesday.

Government offices: State offices closed Monday and Tuesday; city, county and federal offices Tuesday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District library branches closed Tuesday.

Postal Service: All offices closed and no mail service Tuesday.

The Gazette: Office closed Tuesday; newspaper delivery unaffected.

Malls: Chapel Hills open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday; The Citadel — Contact at 719-591-5515; The Promenade Shops at Briargate — Contact at 719-265-6264.

Major department and grocery stores: Most open regular hours Tuesday. Check with individual stores.

Road conditions and other information:

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Colorado: cotrip.org

Arizona: az511.com

Kansas: kandrive.org

Nebraska: 511.nebraska.gov

New Mexico: nmroads.com

Oklahoma: ok.gov/odot

Texas: drivetexas.org

Utah: udot.utah.gov

Wyoming: wyoroad.info