Christmas came early for hundreds of Colorado Springs kids and their families at The Bob Telmossé Foundation's 40th annual holiday giveaway on Saturday.
The event, held at the Colorado Springs Event Center, was born from a hoax ad someone ran in The Gazette in 1983, according to the foundation’s website.
Someone ran an ad in the newspaper, then known as The Gazette Telegraph, saying Telmossé’s business was giving away free food. When people showed up at his business, he had to explain the error, but told them to come back the next day.
The following day, Telmossé began handing out food to needy Colorado Springs residents, and the giveaway was born.
The event has grown exponentially since the 1980s, and on Saturday, the Colorado Springs Event Center was abuzz with holiday cheer as dozens of volunteers gave away 850 bicycles, tricycles and Big Wheels.
“It’s pretty awesome,” said volunteer Bob Voitl, one of several bicycle technicians who tuned the bikes up before handing them out. “The foundation gets donations from sponsors and local businesses all year-round. It’s great to be able to give these kids a Merry Christmas.”
“If you need a bike, you show up, and you get one – no questions asked,” said Bridget Praytor, who volunteers each year with her five children. “We don’t turn anyone away.”
Bicycles represented only a fraction of the event. Gifts, toys, clothing, food and books were also distributed. For some, the giveaway is one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the holiday season.
“We’ve had people camp out the night before, with tents and everything,” said Praytor, who has volunteered at the giveaway for 12 years. “It’s an amazing experience.”
Valerie, whose three young children each received bikes, said she showed up three hours early for the event.
“This foundation is amazing,” she said. “They put all three of my kiddos on wheels, free of charge.”
A well-known fixture in Colorado Springs because of his generosity — and his popular furniture commercials — Telmossé directed the giveaway until 2003, when his health began to fail. He died in 2006, but his generosity endures, given a new breath of life with each donated Christmas gift.
“I’ll keep coming back every year, for as long as I can,” Praytor said. “It’s the best event of the season!”