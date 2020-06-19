A rollover crash involving four vehicles on southbound Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs has bottlenecked traffic south of Garden of the Gods road, according to Colorado Springs police.

The crash was reported on I-25 between Garden of the Gods Road and Fillmore Street shortly after 6 p.m. Friday.

Colorado Springs police said the far right lane of southbound I-25 is expected to be closed until about 8 p.m.

Police said it's an injury crash, but have not provided another other details.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and watch for people on foot.