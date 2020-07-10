It's been two months since Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew went missing near Salida. The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Thursday said that they have followed-up on hundreds of tips and conducted a number of searches in an effort to locate the missing Colorado woman. Investigators have received more than 600 tips, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators have asked the public to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.
“This case remains very active, as more than a dozen investigators are aggressively working this case on a daily basis,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said in the release. “And until we determine what happened to Suzanne, we can’t discount any scenario or formally eliminate anyone from suspicion.”
Here's what is known in the case thus far.
1. Suzanne Morphew was last seen on a bike ride.
On May 10th (Mother's Day), Morphew left her home on the east side of Salida for a bike ride. Later that evening, a neighbor alerted the authorities when she did not return. The search for Morphew started that night.
A report from Daily Mail states that Suzanne Morphew's daughters raised the alarm and asked the neighbor to check on her after their Mother's Day calls went unanswered.
2. Morphew's bike was reportedly found
According to a report from CBS4, Morphew's bicycle was found, along with another undisclosed personal item. Another report from KNEWZ states that the bike was recovered from a bridge.
3. Morphew's husband has offered a reward
Reportedly in Denver at the time Suzanne Morphew went missing, husband Barry Morphew has taken to Facebook to ask for his wife's return. He's also offered a $200,000 reward for her return, with the help of a contribution from a friend.
4. Police have returned to search the Morphew home
On July 9, investigators returned to the Morphew home to continue their search for clues. During prior searches, filled evidence bags were reportedly removed from the property. The home is said to be valued at $1.5 million.
Police have also heavily scoured a nearby body of water, as well as the surrounding area.