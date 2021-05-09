Four people are dead after a person opened fire inside a mobile home in Colorado Springs overnight.
The shooting happened around 12:20 Sunday morning on Preakness Way inside the Canterbury Manufactured Home Community on the east side of the city. Police arrived to a horrific scene inside the trailer.
“Officers ... located multiple deceased parties,” said Lt. Jim Sokolik, a spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department. “... We did have one adult who was transported to a local hospital. Unfortunately that individual has succumb to their injuries.”
The suspect is believed to be among the dead, Sokolik said.
“Preliminary information indicates that this point and time, we believe the individual, the suspect responsible for the shooting is also on scene and is also deceased.”
Callers wishing to remain anonymous can leave tips with Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP, Sokolik added.
