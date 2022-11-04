The jackpot is still up for grabs in the Colorado Lottery, but three lucky Powerball winners are taking home big sums of cash.

The Colorado Lottery announced on Twitter that a $1 million ticket was purchased at Winners Corner in Pueblo. Two $50,000 tickets were also purchased at a 7-Eleven in Denver and a King Soopers in Colorado Springs.

The Powerball estimated jackpot was what is described as a "world record" $1.6 billion as of Friday morning; the Mega Millions estimated jackpot stands at $119 million.

Hopefuls can check the winning numbers at the Colorado Lottery website.