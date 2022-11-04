Powerball jackpot reaches $348 million

 

The jackpot is still up for grabs in the Colorado Lottery, but three lucky Powerball winners are taking home big sums of cash.

The Colorado Lottery announced on Twitter that a $1 million ticket was purchased at Winners Corner in Pueblo. Two $50,000 tickets were also purchased at a 7-Eleven in Denver and a King Soopers in Colorado Springs.  

The Powerball estimated jackpot was what is described as a "world record" $1.6 billion as of Friday morning; the Mega Millions estimated jackpot stands at $119 million.

Hopefuls can check the winning numbers at the Colorado Lottery website.

